Pit bull and golden retriever mix melts millions of hearts on TikTok!
Texas - Have you ever wondered what a mix between a golden retriever and a pit bull would look like? A dog named Kopper proves this mixed breed is super cute and sweet!
TikTok user Kopperkinodaily introduced her dog, Kopper, to the internet with a super sweet clip bearing the caption, "Majestic boi."
In the subtitle she wrote: "What a half Pit bull half golden retriever looks like."
In the vid, Kopper wants his owner to keep holding his paw and giving it pets. When she lets go, he puts his foot right back in her hand.
Kopper is a handsome boy who combines the good looks of both his golden retriever and his pit bull parents. He boasts the caramel-colored, shaggy coat of a golden, and has the snout shape and eyes of a pitty.
TikTok users can't help gushing over the pup, with one commenter writing, "Half Pitbull, half golden retriever, but 100% good boy."
It's not surprising this adorable doggo went viral! The clip has a whopping 4.9 million views and over 1.1 million likes.
TikTok users can't get enough of Kopper the pitty-golden mix
Many a TikTok commenters gushed over Kopper's unique appearance.
"Legit looks like the lion from Wizard of Oz," one wrote.
Other users begged for puppy pics, and Kopperkinodaily delivered with another clip of Kopper as a fluffy, chocolate-colored pup!
While TikTokers seem to love doggy mixes, veterinarian Dr. Christine Barton said not all breed mixing is a good thing, even if the result is super cute.
The vet told Newsweek that mixing breeds can sometimes lead to dogs with disorders. "This can also include congenital, as well as genetic, disorders," Barton said.
"These two breeds in particular are known for having sensitive skin and joint issues," she added. "Pit bulls are more likely to have cancers such as mast cell tumors than retrievers, who are more likely to have lymphoma."
Luckily, Kopper is a healthy, happy pooch and cuter than heck! Hopefully, his owner will keep fans supplied with more adorable clips to enjoy.
Cover photo: Collage: 123RF/stopabox & 123RF/everydoghasastory