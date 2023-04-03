Pit bull and golden retriever mix melts millions of hearts on TikTok!

Texas - Have you ever wondered what a mix between a golden retriever and a pit bull would look like? A dog named Kopper proves this mixed breed is super cute and sweet!

TikTokers can't get enough of a cute clip featuring a mix between a pit bull (r.) and a golden retriever. © Collage: 123RF/stopabox & 123RF/everydoghasastory

TikTok user Kopperkinodaily introduced her dog, Kopper, to the internet with a super sweet clip bearing the caption, "Majestic boi."

In the subtitle she wrote: "What a half Pit bull half golden retriever looks like."

In the vid, Kopper wants his owner to keep holding his paw and giving it pets. When she lets go, he puts his foot right back in her hand.

Kopper is a handsome boy who combines the good looks of both his golden retriever and his pit bull parents. He boasts the caramel-colored, shaggy coat of a golden, and has the snout shape and eyes of a pitty.

TikTok users can't help gushing over the pup, with one commenter writing, "Half Pitbull, half golden retriever, but 100% good boy."

It's not surprising this adorable doggo went viral! The clip has a whopping 4.9 million views and over 1.1 million likes.