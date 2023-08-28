Pit bull mix still looking for love after more than two years in a shelter

Lexington, Kentucky - A Pitbull mix named Minnie has been looking for a forever home for over two years, and her heartbreaking story is now going viral.

A three-year-old dog named Minnie has been looking for a new family to love for over two years.
Meghan Hawkins, the director of communications for Lexington Humane Society in Kentucky, told Newsweek that most dogs only stay at their shelter for four weeks before they move into a new forever home.

Unfortunately, Minnie's stay has been much longer.

"873 days...Minnie has waited over 2 years for a total of 873 days so far for someone to notice her... No one has ever asked to adopt her, to foster her, to visit with her, or even just to see her. She started wondering a long time ago if she was invisible" the Lexington Humane Society wrote on their Facebook page.

Though the post garnered over 1,200 likes and lots of attention, Minnie is still waiting for the right people to give her the love she deserves.

The shelter hopes the buzz will this dog find her people.

Minnie is still waiting for a happy ending.
Minnie is still waiting for a happy ending.  © Facebook/Screenshot/Lexington Humane Society

"Minnie's situation is rare," Megan explained.

"Minnie would do best as the only animal in a household, so we realize this makes it more difficult for someone to adopt her."

Though Minnie is in a tough situation, she gets lots of love from the shelter staff. They give her pets and tennis balls to play with.

What's more, Minnie will be well cared for until she finds her people, though the team hopes that will be soon.

"LHS is so fortunate to be able to house animals until they find their forever homes. And we're privileged to have so many enrichment programs and resources to keep dogs like Minnie happy and healthy while they wait for their new families," the organization clarified.

Still, the hope is that all the attention will help this canine find her human companion soon!

