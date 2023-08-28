Pit bull mix still looking for love after more than two years in a shelter

Lexington, Kentucky - A Pitbull mix named Minnie has been looking for a forever home for over two years, and her heartbreaking story is now going viral.

A three-year-old dog named Minnie has been looking for a new family to love for over two years. © Screenshot/Facebook/Lexington Humane Society

Meghan Hawkins, the director of communications for Lexington Humane Society in Kentucky, told Newsweek that most dogs only stay at their shelter for four weeks before they move into a new forever home.

Unfortunately, Minnie's stay has been much longer.

"873 days...Minnie has waited over 2 years for a total of 873 days so far for someone to notice her... No one has ever asked to adopt her, to foster her, to visit with her, or even just to see her. She started wondering a long time ago if she was invisible" the Lexington Humane Society wrote on their Facebook page.

Though the post garnered over 1,200 likes and lots of attention, Minnie is still waiting for the right people to give her the love she deserves.