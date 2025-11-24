Police get calls about an abandoned dog on the side of the road: then they find out the bizarre truth

Derbyshire, UK - A very special emergency kept police busy in Derbyshire recently. Several callers reported an abandoned dog ! Instead of an animal in need of help, however, something unexpected awaited them on the side of the road.

The so-called dog eventually turned out to be something completely different. © Screenshot/Facebook/Matlock, Cromford, Wirksworth and Darley Dale Police SNT

According to the police spokesman for Matlock, Cromford, Wirksworth, and Darley Dale, many concerned calls were received: a small dog had apparently been tied up alone on Chesterfield Road all day.

An officer from the SNT (Safer Neighborhood Team) set out to rescue the animal.

On the spot, the police officer searched for the four-legged friend, but there was no dog to be seen.

Instead, he found something else.

A small animal was standing lonely and abandoned at the side of the road – but it was neither barking nor wagging its tail.

Instead of a real animal, the so-called dog turned out to be a plastic reindeer decoration modeled after Sven from the Disney movie Frozen!



"A local SNT Officer attended and, to their surprise didn't find a dog, but instead found one of Santa's reindeer resting after a test flight over the Dales area," authorities announced on Facebook.