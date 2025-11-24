Dog owner's prank on her Golden Retriever goes hilariously wrong in this viral video!

What a strange sight! A young woman just wanted to play a harmless prank on her Golden Retriever dog Oliver, but she didn't expect what would happen next.

A young woman just wanted to play a harmless prank on her Golden Retriever dog Oliver. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@olivertheretriever16

The plan for her video had been so simple: the dog owner wanted to give the four-legged friend the same command over and over again to confuse him.

So, without further ado, she made him give his paw to her while he was sitting on the couch, first once, then twice...

The third time, however, something went very wrong.

The problem was that the dog had been sitting on the back of the sofa when he stretched out his paws towards his owner, who was standing behind the couch.

And so Oliver first held out his right front leg, then his left – and suddenly he realized the sad truth.

He suddenly found himself stretched out over the back of the sofa, unable to move! The pup was officially stuck.