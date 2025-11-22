"Selfless" dog protects abandoned puppies – then animal rescuers learn the truth!

Lancaster, California - Abandoned without protection and condemned to die: animal rescuers could hardly believe what they found left in a field in California. They were particularly moved by the behavior of the "mother" dog .

Tia the dog lovingly cared for the abandoned puppies, even though she didn't give birth to them herself. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lancasteranimalslaco

When the rescue team arrived at the scene, they not only found six brave puppies, but also the dog Tia, who had wrapped herself protectively around the babies.

Particularly touching is the fact that Tia is obviously not the puppies' biological mother.

Nevertheless, she had decided to fight for the little ones and tried her best to take care of them.

The Lancaster Animal Care Center posted a viral video of the moving scene on Instagram.

The puppies cuddle up close to Tia, who lovingly guards her adopted babies.

"She was caring for them and was very sweet and loving to them," a volunteer told Newsweek.

Tia's behavior is a good example of what is known as "alloparenting" – when animals take care of other animals' offspring. According to scientists, more than half of all female dogs show such selfless maternal feelings.

"Her eyes tell a story. She’s amazing and selfless. I hope they get a rescue or fosters," wrote one follower on Instagram.

"Tia’s eyes break my heart into pieces. What a good girl she is, deserving of the very best home!" wrote another user.

And that's exactly what the dog is now getting! The animal rights activists announced that Tia and five of her pups have already been adopted.