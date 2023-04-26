Private plane full of dogs takes off across the pond with doggy jet-setters!
London, UK - A couple from the UK spent a small fortune to fly their dogs from London to New York on a private jet, but the reason why is surprising. In the end, the private puppy plane was surely worth it.
Now boarding!
According to a report by local news portal MyLondon, Maddie Young was moving across the pond from London to New York and had to figure out how her two dogs - 12-year-old pug Violet and one-year-old golden retriever Olive - would make the journey. Young's husband Stephen Whitworth's work had newly landed the couple in Brooklyn.
So she began to research how to relocate their four-legged friends, but was shocked by the costs: airlines wanted 6,000 pounds (about $7,500) per animal.
In her search for alternatives, she came across a Facebook group that arranged private jets for dogs from the UK to the US.
"It was full of people organizing flights and splitting the costs. We paid £10k including seats for us," she said, equaling about $12,000 total.
"It was the cheaper option. It was a no-brainer."
The private plane ended up being a unique experience - as it was filled with pups!
How do dogs fly from the UK to the US?
The private jet experience ended up being one for the books, and totally worth it for the couple.
The pair and their dogs had to be at a small airport near London only half an hour before departure.
Young said their pooches were given toys and cookies before the trip, and the seats on the plane were protected with blankets from possible doggy scratch marks.
"There were eight dogs and 10 humans," she said. "All of the dogs were given personalized toys and a bag of dog cookies which was quite sweet."
The airline even provided puppy pads in case they needed to use the bathroom, stopping once in Canada for a refueling break.
She said the pups "were super well-behaved" and "mostly slept, chilled and chewed bones" during the trip.
Violet and Olive arrived safely in New York and are now settling into their new home.
With such a pawsome ride, a private puppy plane is surely one dog lovers around the world would love to jet-set on!
Cover photo: 123RF/medvedevsergey