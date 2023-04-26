Private plane full of dogs takes off across the pond with doggy jet-setters!

London, UK - A couple from the UK spent a small fortune to fly their dogs from London to New York on a private jet, but the reason why is surprising. In the end, the private puppy plane was surely worth it.

A couple from the UK took their dogs to the US on a private jet full of dogs, as it was cheaper than flying the animals commercially (stock image). © 123RF/medvedevsergey

Now boarding!

According to a report by local news portal MyLondon, Maddie Young was moving across the pond from London to New York and had to figure out how her two dogs - 12-year-old pug Violet and one-year-old golden retriever Olive - would make the journey. Young's husband Stephen Whitworth's work had newly landed the couple in Brooklyn.

So she began to research how to relocate their four-legged friends, but was shocked by the costs: airlines wanted 6,000 pounds (about $7,500) per animal.

In her search for alternatives, she came across a Facebook group that arranged private jets for dogs from the UK to the US.

"It was full of people organizing flights and splitting the costs. We paid £10k including seats for us," she said, equaling about $12,000 total.

"It was the cheaper option. It was a no-brainer."

The private plane ended up being a unique experience - as it was filled with pups!