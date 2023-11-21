Pup teaches owner to "talk dog" in hilarious viral video

Tucson, Arizona - A hilarious video of an owner and his playful four-legged friend has gone viral on social media. In it, the pup tries to teach his owner how to "speak dog."

Pet dad Brian Hanshaft is learning a new language: his dog Hugo's. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/hugo_themalamute

There simply can't be enough videos of cute dogs on the internet, but ones where pets are taught tricks are particularly popular.

This one turns the stunts right back around when a pup tried to make his own do the showing off!

Brian Hanshaft from Tucson and his Alaskan Malamute named Hugo dive into doggy language in a clip that's making internet users giggle.

As seen in the short clip, which has received more than 193,000 likes on Instagram and counting, Hugo tries his hand at being a teacher.

"Hugo teaches me to speak dog," reads the caption.

Hugo did indeed put in a lot of effort and did his best to teach his human the howling ways.