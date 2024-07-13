Puppies lose their mom – then this cat volunteers
Texas - Shortly after their birth, the mother of two puppies died. Now, the little ones have found an unlikely new mama in a loving cat named Julie.
According to a new video from the Wilbarger Humane Society, a stray dog turned up at the shelter and shortly after gave birth to two puppies.
But the puppies, named Yin and Yang, lost their mother just two days after their birth when the mama passed away for reasons that are still not entirely known.
After her death, shelter staff wanted to give the babies the best possible chance of survival and so decided to take a very unusual route.
An eight-month-old cat and her nursing kitten had also been brought to the shelter by local animal welfare officers.
Worker Suzie Streit explained that "having a real mother would give these puppies a better chance of survival than bottle-feeding would ever do."
But would the mama cat accept the puppies?
Cat mom accepts dog puppies as her babies
Mother cat Julie didn't hesitate to accept the two orphaned puppies as her own!
The kitty is now raising them as part of her fur family, which is apparently nothing too unusual.
"Some really good [animal] mommies will love their babies as their own, and we have a beautiful example of this right now in our own backyard," Streit continued.
"Isn't nature an amazing thing?"
Even though Julie reportedly hadn't been all too fond of other dogs before, she is said to be acting as a very good mama to her foster puppies!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Wilbarger Humane Society