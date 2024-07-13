Puppies lose their mom – then this cat volunteers

Texas - Shortly after their birth, the mother of two puppies died. Now, the little ones have found an unlikely new mama in a loving cat named Julie.

The puppies Yin and Yang were taken in by cat mom Julie. © Screenshot/Facebook/Wilbarger Humane Society

According to a new video from the Wilbarger Humane Society, a stray dog turned up at the shelter and shortly after gave birth to two puppies.

But the puppies, named Yin and Yang, lost their mother just two days after their birth when the mama passed away for reasons that are still not entirely known.

After her death, shelter staff wanted to give the babies the best possible chance of survival and so decided to take a very unusual route.

An eight-month-old cat and her nursing kitten had also been brought to the shelter by local animal welfare officers.

Worker Suzie Streit explained that "having a real mother would give these puppies a better chance of survival than bottle-feeding would ever do."

But would the mama cat accept the puppies?