Puppy abandoned in the woods finds help in the unlikeliest place

Scott Bishop could hardly believe his eyes when he was out cycling and saw a stray dog wandering all alone by the side of the road.

The dog ran away before Scott could grab him, but he and his wife Hailey hoped to find the pooch the next day.

The next morning, the couple and other people recruited via Facebook group set off in search of the dog.

They eventually found the pup in a bush, as they documented on TikTok, where they keep giving updates to interested viewers.

"It’s miles from the closest civilization," Hailey told the animal site The Dodo.

"I just kind of saw these two eyeballs looking out."

The couple suspected that he had been abandoned.

Scott and Hailey took the black dog home and also presented him to a vet, who estimated him to be 5 months old. Fortunately, the four-legged friend was doing well under the circumstances.

A DNA test revealed that he was almost 40% Weimaraner and 37% Doberman!

He also made the acquaintance of the Bishops' family dog, and the two of them immediately hit it off and romped around together.

In his new home, the dog got better and better, putting on weight, and seemed to feel more and more comfortable.