Puppy abandoned in the woods finds help in the unlikeliest place
Scott Bishop could hardly believe his eyes when he was out cycling and saw a stray dog wandering all alone by the side of the road.
The dog ran away before Scott could grab him, but he and his wife Hailey hoped to find the pooch the next day.
The next morning, the couple and other people recruited via Facebook group set off in search of the dog.
They eventually found the pup in a bush, as they documented on TikTok, where they keep giving updates to interested viewers.
"It’s miles from the closest civilization," Hailey told the animal site The Dodo.
"I just kind of saw these two eyeballs looking out."
The couple suspected that he had been abandoned.
Scott and Hailey took the black dog home and also presented him to a vet, who estimated him to be 5 months old. Fortunately, the four-legged friend was doing well under the circumstances.
A DNA test revealed that he was almost 40% Weimaraner and 37% Doberman!
He also made the acquaintance of the Bishops' family dog, and the two of them immediately hit it off and romped around together.
In his new home, the dog got better and better, putting on weight, and seemed to feel more and more comfortable.
Bonez the dog finds his forever home: "It seems like it was fate"
He couldn't stay with his new friends, however, but his forever home was soon to be found.
The Bishops drove 15 hours from California to Colorado to hand him over to his new family, where the newly-named Bonez the dog has plenty of exercise and a wonderful home.
"It seems like it was fate that... we found him a home and it’s in the family, so we’ll be seeing him the rest of his life," Hailey said.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@haaiilleyj