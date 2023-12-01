Puppy and kitten become best friends at shelter after harrowing injuries

Louisville, Kentucky - A three-month-old puppy and a two-month-old kitten have melted everyone's hearts by becoming best friends after they each suffered severe injuries.

Puppy Quill and kitten Fritter got to know the darker side of life, but now both animals are safe. © Kentucky Humane Society

According to a report by Newsweek, Quill and Fritter are currently recovering from their ordeals at a Kentucky Humane Society shelter.

Puppy Quill's journey began in early November when he arrived at the shelter with a severe jaw injury sustained in a fight with another dog.

Unable to close his mouth properly and in significant pain, veterinarians acted quickly.

The dog was given medication to relieve pain and prevent infection, and X-rays revealed a bilateral fracture in his lower jaw.

Surgery was required to realign and secure his jaw bones temporarily, and further surgery successfully removed dead bone, allowing Quill to close his mouth and eat on his own.

Just a few days later, the shelter welcomed Fritter — a tiny kitten with an equally harrowing story.