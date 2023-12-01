Puppy and kitten become best friends at shelter after harrowing injuries
Louisville, Kentucky - A three-month-old puppy and a two-month-old kitten have melted everyone's hearts by becoming best friends after they each suffered severe injuries.
According to a report by Newsweek, Quill and Fritter are currently recovering from their ordeals at a Kentucky Humane Society shelter.
Puppy Quill's journey began in early November when he arrived at the shelter with a severe jaw injury sustained in a fight with another dog.
Unable to close his mouth properly and in significant pain, veterinarians acted quickly.
The dog was given medication to relieve pain and prevent infection, and X-rays revealed a bilateral fracture in his lower jaw.
Surgery was required to realign and secure his jaw bones temporarily, and further surgery successfully removed dead bone, allowing Quill to close his mouth and eat on his own.
Just a few days later, the shelter welcomed Fritter — a tiny kitten with an equally harrowing story.
"Fritter arrived as a stray, bearing a shocking eye injury that required urgent medical attention," the outlet revealed.
"His right eye protruded from its socket, prompting the veterinary team to make the difficult decision to remove it, preventing further complications and infection."
By a twist of fate, the cat and the young puppy soon found each other and formed an inseparable bond.
"Fritter snuggled up to Quill as if they'd known each other in a past life. It's clear that these two are happiest together, even trying to share their food," KHS employee Andrea Mattingly said.
Shelter staff were so taken with the chemistry between the two unlikely friends that the animals have been allowed to stay together and are often seen playing, cuddling, and relaxing in each other's company.
Cover photo: Kentucky Humane Society