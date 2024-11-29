Puppy born without front paw is determined to live life to the fullest
New York, New York - Cow the Golden Retriever dog was born without a right front paw, but the way that the puppy deals with it warms so many hearts on TikTok!
A TikTok video shows the dauntless puppy hopping and running through life as best she can.
Cow is not put off by the fact that she is missing a leg.
Quite the opposite – little Cow does all the things that dogs enjoy doing, just in her own unique way!
The feel-good clip has now collected millions of views and counting.
Many users asked about adopting the cute pup in the comments section of the video – but Cow's owner quickly put a stop to this!
Veterinary nurse Holly Smith fell in love with the dog right away and took her in.
Viral TikTok video shows adorable tripod dog in action
"I work at the vet that her breeder comes to, and she called to let us know about Cow," Holly said in an interview with Newsweek.
"The breeder chose us to give her a home, and Cow is very much loved by her new family. She is the sweetest dog, and we do not regret adding her to our pack," she added.
In addition to the three-legged furry friend, the young woman also has several cats and a dog called Moo, who is now best friends with Cow.
"She tries to keep up with all her siblings and impresses everyone every day," the dog's owner added.
While Holly doesn't know why Cow is missing a paw, she has a theory.
The 31-year-old believes it is "possible that her umbilical cord was wrapped around her paw," which could have interrupted the blood circulation and caused the paw to die.
Luckily, the handicap doesn't seem to be impacting Cow the dog's quality of life very much!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@hoochthegreatdane