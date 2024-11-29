Puppy born without front paw is determined to live life to the fullest

New York, New York - Cow the Golden Retriever dog was born without a right front paw, but the way that the puppy deals with it warms so many hearts on TikTok!

Cow the Golden Retriever dog was born without a right front paw, but the way that the puppy deals with it warms so many hearts on TikTok! © Screenshot/TikTok/@hoochthegreatdane

A TikTok video shows the dauntless puppy hopping and running through life as best she can.

Cow is not put off by the fact that she is missing a leg.

Quite the opposite – little Cow does all the things that dogs enjoy doing, just in her own unique way!

The feel-good clip has now collected millions of views and counting.

Many users asked about adopting the cute pup in the comments section of the video – but Cow's owner quickly put a stop to this!

Veterinary nurse Holly Smith fell in love with the dog right away and took her in.