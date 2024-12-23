Puppy is obsessed with joyriding his owner's Roomba in hilarious clip

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - A Cockapoo puppy does laps around the apartment on a robot vacuum cleaner, and the footage published on TikTok has viewers in awe.

A dog named Theo is enchanting the internet with his adorable love for a household appliance! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kayfey

In the clip that dog owner Katie Feyko shared on TikTok in December, her tan pup can be seen taking a relaxed spin with a robot vacuum cleaner.

The dog, who is just 4 months old, glides elegantly across his owner's wooden floor on the device.

This behavior is also shown in another video of the dog, who is evidently obsessed with the robot.

"Anyone else's dog also obsessed with taking a ride on the robot vacuum?" reads the video's onscreen text.

The clip is captioned, "Yes he put himself on there."

"He loves my robot vacuum and wants to take a ride on it whenever it is in motion," Feyko told Newsweek.

"He will even jump on the vacuum when it's in rest mode just to get it to move so he can take a ride around!"