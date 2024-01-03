Puppy left for dead on train tracks loses his leg, but not his lust for life!
Wayne, New Jersey - This dog may have lost his leg after being left for dead in Georgia, but rescue workers at Hounds in Pounds say, "Thomas is proving that life is better on three legs."
Workers at the New Jersey dog rescue, Hounds in Pounds, called a black and white pooch with three legs their "little engine that could" in a recent X post.
This six-month-old dog was found in August "clinging to life in the middle of live train tracks in Georgia," according to a TikTok video posted by the rescue organization with over two thousand views.
The Fulton County Shelter in Atlanta, Georgia, reached out to the New Jersey foster-based rescue and asked them to take in the injured puppy.
Thomas was in bad shape when he arrived. Per their TikTok update, it was unclear if his injuries were the result of a mauling or road rash, but they proved so severe that Thomas' front leg had to be amputated.
Thomas has had a rough start to life, but the little spotted pooch has "defied all odds with his boundless zest for life."
This three-legged "champion of cuddles" is looking for a forever home
The rescue team promoted Thomas on X, saying he is ready for adoption and to "roll into your heart with three paws of pure adorableness."
They say he's the 25-pound "undisputed champion of cuddles, tail wags, and puppy kisses." The crew added that anyone looking to adopt him should get ready for "a lifetime of laughter, adventures, and endless paw-sibilities."
Hopefully, the next chapter of this little black-and-white dog's life will be better. The organization's post about Thomas already boasts over a thousand views and counting!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/Hounds in Pounds & Screenshot/Instagram/ houndsinpounds