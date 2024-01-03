Puppy left for dead on train tracks loses his leg, but not his lust for life!

Wayne, New Jersey - This dog may have lost his leg after being left for dead in Georgia, but rescue workers at Hounds in Pounds say, "Thomas is proving that life is better on three legs."

This puppy was left for dead on train tracks in Georgia, but he's defied the odds with his lust for life. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/Hounds in Pounds & Screenshot/Instagram/houndsinpounds

Workers at the New Jersey dog rescue, Hounds in Pounds, called a black and white pooch with three legs their "little engine that could" in a recent X post.

This six-month-old dog was found in August "clinging to life in the middle of live train tracks in Georgia," according to a TikTok video posted by the rescue organization with over two thousand views.

The Fulton County Shelter in Atlanta, Georgia, reached out to the New Jersey foster-based rescue and asked them to take in the injured puppy.

Thomas was in bad shape when he arrived. Per their TikTok update, it was unclear if his injuries were the result of a mauling or road rash, but they proved so severe that Thomas' front leg had to be amputated.

Thomas has had a rough start to life, but the little spotted pooch has "defied all odds with his boundless zest for life."