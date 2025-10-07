Tiny Dachshund puppy finds a new favorite nap spot in the silliest place: "as long as he’s next to daddy"

Auburn, Alabama - Being small can have quite a few advantages, as a little dog named Coco has now found out. Wouldn't anyone want to nap in the hoodie of a sweatshirt? Well, Coco is living out that dream!

The chocolate-colored, long-haired Dachshund only moved in with Allison Elrod and Tyler Renard at the beginning of August, but she has already found her place in the family.

Over the past two months, the sweet four-legged friend has already built up so much trust in her new owners that she is more than happy to have physical contact with her mom and dad.

It's no wonder that the pup has chosen a new favorite nap spot very close to her owner.

In a video on TikTok, the dog can be seen relaxing in Tyler's hood, where she seems to feel so comfortable that she falls fast asleep a little later.

"Discovered my new favorite nap spot," the dog owners write in the clip from the four-legged friend's perspective.

Commenters were obsessed with this little puppy's shenanigans.

"Doesn’t care where he is as long as he’s next to daddy," gushed one user.

"She looks so cozy," added the official account of Pringles as the official Utz said, "No I'm obsessed."