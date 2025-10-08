"Smiling" dog with star birthmark is straight out of a Disney film: "Most magical dog I've ever seen"

Płock, Poland - Anyone who meets Vanilla the dog will probably have to look twice. Millions of users on the net can hardly get enough of the elegant and uniquely-featured Border Collie!

Owner Milena Łyczak quickly realized that her pet was different from other Border Collies and therefore decided to publish her dog on the internet.

In one of the viral videos, Vanilla can be seen sitting on a chair and looking into the camera.

Anyone who is not immediately captivated by her bright eyes will probably be struck by the dog's almost human-looking, broad smile.

But that's not all, because the Border Collie has even more special features to offer!

One look at Vanilla's nose is enough to make you think the dog has stepped straight out of a Disney movie, as her pink and black snoot is adorned with a spot shaped almost like a star.

Even the official account for National Geographic couldn't resist her charms, commenting, "Your majesty."

"she looks like an extremely realistic puppet designed to teach children about tea etiquette," joked another as a third said, "Most magical dog I've ever seen."

Online, viewers come up with the funniest comparisons for Vanilla. While one user says the dog looks like a "little grandma who gives you chocolate", another person thinks they recognize a sloth in her.

Some users also point out the apparent resemblance to the actor Anya Taylor-Joy.

Why do dogs "smile"? There's actually a science behind the behavior!