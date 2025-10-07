"Calmest" dog in the litter has hilariously different personality when his family takes him home

Rochester, New York - A couple adopted a seemingly calm-tempered puppy around two months ago. It wasn't until later that they realized there was a little mischief maker waiting to come out.

At just a few months old, the Golden Retriever, who goes by the name of Cheddar, knows just how to wrap people around his little finger.

A video on the Instagram channel @goldenboy.cheddar reads: "POV: You tricked them into picking you by acting like the calmest pup in the litter."

In the beginning, the clip shows a tiny, shy-looking puppy being cuddled by its new owners.

When Kara and her fiancé Dave met the little dog at the breeder, he was naturally on his best behavior.

The scene then cuts to the pup, now a little bigger, who becomes a rowdy whirlwind of a dog.

Cheddar drags blankets around the house in his mouth and jumps around on the beds while toilet paper rolls and soft toys fall victim to him. At one point, he almost knocks over a mirror!

"Watching him with his littermates, we could tell right away he had such a gentle, easygoing personality," the dog mom told Newsweek.

"At home, he carried that calmness with him for the first few days," she continued.

But then "once he got comfortable, we started to see his playful, mischievous side come out!"