Puppy loves to imitate his big brother in so many sweet ways!

Irvine, California - A video has gone viral showing all the sweet reasons that Maui and Hugo the Golden Retriever dogs were meant to be brothers!

A video has gone viral showing all the sweet reasons that Maui and Hugo the Golden Retriever dogs were meant to be brothers! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@maui_thegoldenpup

In a viral Instagram video, the pups' owner captures sweet moments in which Hugo behaves just like his older sibling Maui.

The clip begins with a scene of the two dogs sitting peacefully – they look just like each other, the only difference being that the puppy is slightly smaller than his big bro.

The owner then shows a montage of their favorite nap spot near the toilet as well as shared hobbies like calmly watching birds and digging in the sand.

The two Golden Retrievers also stick out their tongues in a strangely similar way!

Another video on the Instagram page explains how it actually took Maui a little while to warm up to the puppy – but after they finally bonded, they were inseperable.