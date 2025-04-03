Puppy making kitty "disappear" has TikTok users rolling with laughter!

California - Wendy and her husband Gary regularly post insights into their everyday life together with their two four-legged troublemakers: a puppy named Tig and a kitten called Squeeks.

Time and again, their TikTok page shows Tig and Squeeks playing with each other or getting into mischief around the house.

One day, Wendy caught the two of them arguing.

As Tig is a little bigger than his meowing friend, he quickly gains the upper hand and lays into Squeeks.

In the video, Gary can be heard yelling for the pup to let go of his feline playmate, but Tig doesn't seem to listen.

For a brief moment, Tig thinks about it and eventually decides to cover up his crime by making all the evidence – i.e. Squeeks the cat – disappear.

We see how the cunning puppy skillfully places his head on Squeeks', burying him under his soft golden fur.

The little Golden Retriever doesn't seem to have noticed that the kitten's hind paws are still clearly visible.