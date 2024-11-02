Puppy mill survivor's first moments of freedom bring TikTokers to tears

This dog lived in terrible conditions at a puppy mill for five years – but when the breeding female was finally released, she enjoyed her freedom to the fullest.

The dog's first ride in a car was a very special experience. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@shay.nanigans87

The dog's new owner shared a touching video on her TikTok channel @shay.nanigans87.

In the clip, you can see an adorable four-legged friend sitting in the back seat of a car and sticking her head out of the window, clearly enraptured by the breeze.

As the Australian shepherd's new owner revealed to Newsweek, the pooch spent five agonizing years in a cage that was far too small and had very little light.

The conditions in the building were also shockingly cramped and unsanitary.

When she finally saw the poor creature in her dark cage, she felt sorry for her and decided that she needed to take the sweet pup home with her.

Many TikTok viewers said they could feel the dog's new attitude to life and were happy that the four-legged friend would be better from now on.