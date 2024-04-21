Puppy rescue turns bittersweet due to impenetrable hedge
Othello, Washington - Animal rescuers did their best to lure a litter of puppies out from under the brush, but unfortunately, they could only save one. Three of the four young dogs are still in the bush!
Rescuers from Adams County Pet Rescue in Othello, Washington, shared some bittersweet news on Facebook earlier this month.
They were called to help a mama dog and her five young pups, but they could only rescue the mom and one puppy.
An elderly woman discovered the dog and her four babies in her garden and, unable to help the animals herself, alerted the rescuers.
Thirty minutes after their arrival, rescuers caught the frightened mama dog.
Sadly, as they explained in their post, the dog was "over being a mom and has no interest in helping us look for her pups."
She didn't even react when her puppies cried.
"We hoped she would crawl under the hedge so they might see or hear her and go to here," the rescuers added. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case.
After their coaxing failed, one rescuer climbed into the bushes and managed to scare one puppy out of the hedge and into her coworker's arms.
Rescuers only save one out of four lost puppies
Sadly, the rescuers only snagged one of the four reported pups. The second dog ran even further under the hedge.
"We only heard two pups, and we are wondering if something happened to the other two," the organization wrote on Facebook. "We were only able to get one of the pups and had to leave the second one. Short of ripping out the hedge, we have to hope the pup comes out to eat and eventually we can trap it."
Rescuers left food around the hedge and hoped to catch the other pup.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Adams County Pet Rescue