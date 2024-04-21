Puppy rescue turns bittersweet due to impenetrable hedge

Othello, Washington - Animal rescuers did their best to lure a litter of puppies out from under the brush, but unfortunately, they could only save one. Three of the four young dogs are still in the bush!

Rescuers shared news of a bittersweet rescue, as they could only save the mama dog and one out of four puppies. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Adams County Pet Rescue

Rescuers from Adams County Pet Rescue in Othello, Washington, shared some bittersweet news on Facebook earlier this month.

They were called to help a mama dog and her five young pups, but they could only rescue the mom and one puppy.

An elderly woman discovered the dog and her four babies in her garden and, unable to help the animals herself, alerted the rescuers.

Thirty minutes after their arrival, rescuers caught the frightened mama dog.

Sadly, as they explained in their post, the dog was "over being a mom and has no interest in helping us look for her pups."

She didn't even react when her puppies cried.

"We hoped she would crawl under the hedge so they might see or hear her and go to here," the rescuers added. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case.

After their coaxing failed, one rescuer climbed into the bushes and managed to scare one puppy out of the hedge and into her coworker's arms.