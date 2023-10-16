Real-life Snoopy takes over the internet and meets her doppelganger!

Bayley the dog is making a splash on social media for her uncanny resemblance with the iconic Snoopy, of Charles M. Schultz's Peanuts comic strip fame!

Bayley the dog is making a splash on social media for her uncanny likeness to the iconic character of Snoopy from Charles M. Schultz's Peanuts comic strip. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@bayley.sheepadoodle

Though Snoopy is a beagle in the comics and Bayley is a mini sheepadoodle – a cross between a miniature poodle and an old English sheepdog – the resemblance is absolutely undeniable!



With 402,000 followers and counting on her Instagram account, the two-year-old pup is a calm and well-behaved model.

Fans made the Snoopy connection immediately.

"Omg looks like a real life snoopy 😍" one commenter wrote, with another echoing "I know [she's] not a beagle but I immediately thought of Snoopy 😍".

When Bayley's owner was asked in the comments if the family ever thought about naming her Snoopy initially, the account answered the often-asked question at last!

"Bayley came to us with her name, so we kept her name," the account clarified. "Snoopy is her nickname at home."