Real-life Snoopy takes over the internet and meets her doppelganger!
Bayley the dog is making a splash on social media for her uncanny resemblance with the iconic Snoopy, of Charles M. Schultz's Peanuts comic strip fame!
Though Snoopy is a beagle in the comics and Bayley is a mini sheepadoodle – a cross between a miniature poodle and an old English sheepdog – the resemblance is absolutely undeniable!
With 402,000 followers and counting on her Instagram account, the two-year-old pup is a calm and well-behaved model.
Fans made the Snoopy connection immediately.
"Omg looks like a real life snoopy 😍" one commenter wrote, with another echoing "I know [she's] not a beagle but I immediately thought of Snoopy 😍".
When Bayley's owner was asked in the comments if the family ever thought about naming her Snoopy initially, the account answered the often-asked question at last!
"Bayley came to us with her name, so we kept her name," the account clarified. "Snoopy is her nickname at home."
Bayley the dog finally gets to meet her hero at a Snoopy theme park
This summer Bayley got to meet Snoopy in person at California's Great America, to the delight of literally everyone. The theme park actually invited the doggo there to help celebrate Snoopy's birthday, which is canonically August 10.
"Omg! I follow Baley because of my obsession with snoopy!!" one fan wrote. "This is over the top! Such cuteness!! Thank you for bringing them together!"
"Am I seeing double?!😍😮" another commenter said.
"THE COLLAB WE DIDNT KNOW WE NEEDED😍💗" another fan commented.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@bayley.sheepadoodle