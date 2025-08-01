Cheeky "pros and cons" list for Golden Retriever has TikTok users in stitches
New York - Golden Retriever Benny is just about the perfect dog – if it weren't for this one unfortunate little quirk of his...
"Walks off leash, gentle with kids, loves to cuddle, makes everyone laugh," his owners rave about the furry friend in a TikTok video shared last month.
They even share a clip of Benny sitting in a meadow and beaming contentedly at the camera to prove their point.
It all sounds pretty perfect, but there's a huge catch with the four-legged friend – and Benny's favorite people don't want to keep it from their followers!
In a second clip, the furry friend no longer looks so loving and well-behaved.
Instead, the cheeky dog grins mischievously into the camera, biting his upper lip. His owner writes about this curious sight: "Eats socks."
"Pros outweigh the cons?" reads the post's cheeky caption.
The first thing commenters glommed onto was the pup's hilarious facial expression at the end of the video, a look he often shows off in other channel videos.
"He just needs a lil fiber," wrote one commenter as another said, "God forbid he has hobbies."
"if not food, why food shape?" asked a third.
"I’m his lawyer, he’s innocent," said one more – ok, that's it. Case closed.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bennythegoldenn