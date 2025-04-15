Rescue dog has the sweetest reaction to seeing a dandelion for the first time: "He made a friend"

San Diego, California - Need a dose of serotonin? Then this little guy will do the trick. Otter the rescue dog "meets" a dandelion for the first time in a video . His reaction is simply precious!

For adults in particular, the sight of a seeding dandelion with its little grey "parachutes" is probably the most normal thing in the world.

For gardeners, the plant is even considered an annoying weed that needs to be removed.

However, if you think back to your childhood, you may remember how happy you were to see fluffy dandelions and how you never missed a chance to make wishes by blowing on them.

Otter seemed to feel the same way when he came face to face with such a plant for the first time.

Luckily, owner Emily captured the adorable moment on camera for all to see.