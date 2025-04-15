Rescue dog has the sweetest reaction to seeing a dandelion for the first time: "He made a friend"
San Diego, California - Need a dose of serotonin? Then this little guy will do the trick. Otter the rescue dog "meets" a dandelion for the first time in a video. His reaction is simply precious!
For adults in particular, the sight of a seeding dandelion with its little grey "parachutes" is probably the most normal thing in the world.
For gardeners, the plant is even considered an annoying weed that needs to be removed.
However, if you think back to your childhood, you may remember how happy you were to see fluffy dandelions and how you never missed a chance to make wishes by blowing on them.
Otter seemed to feel the same way when he came face to face with such a plant for the first time.
Luckily, owner Emily captured the adorable moment on camera for all to see.
Tiny dog is overjoyed to see new flower "friend"
In the clip, Otter can be seen approaching the dandelion cautiously at first and sniffing it curiously.
When he realizes that the dandelion poses no danger, a switch seems to flip in the animal and the furry friend goes completely crazy with delight.
"He made a friend," reads the onscreen text.
The little dog keeps jumping up and down in front of the plant, running towards it, sniffing and treating the dandelion almost like a playmate.
One commenter aptly compares the recording to a Pixar film!
Above all, the knowledge that the dog did not have an easy life before being adopted by Emily and can now finally discover the world with all its flowers and wonders in safety is very touching for viewers.
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@emsflowerssmellgood