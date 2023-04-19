Rescue dog's reaction to getting adopted is melting hearts on TikTok

Thornton, Texas - A TikTok clip of a shelter dog named Betty reacting to getting adopted has thousands gushing at the heartwarming scene!

This rescue dog's reaction to getting adopted is melting hearts all over TikTok! © collage: screenshots/TikTok/joybastow

Per the TikTok clip, Betty was ecstatic to hear she had a new forever home.

The pictures tell the whole story. They show the enthusiastic dog frolicking wildly, unable to contain her joy, and thousands of TikTok users felt the same.

Last December, this Akbash pooch was in a very different state of mind. She was alone and struggling on the streets of Temple, Texas.

Luckily, she was noticed, and dog rescuers from Healing Hearts Rehab arrived at the scene. It took them a while to lure the young doggie out of hiding, as co-founder of the center Joy Bastow told Newsweek.

Joy shared that Betty's time on the street had made her scared of people. "We loaded up with snacks in hand and once there I knew we had to set a trap for her as she was scared and growling at us," Joy explained.

The animal rescuers finally caught Betty with a bit of chicken. "The poor girl was starving," Joy said.