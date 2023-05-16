Rescued Dachshund finally learns to play thanks to the 3-3-3 rule

Edinburgh, UK - Time and love heals many a wound, as this dog 's story proves. A Dachshund named Coco needed more than a year to feel secure enough to play. Luckily, her new family caught the first magical moments on camera.

Rescued dachshund finally learns to play thanks to a year of love and care! © Reddit/Screenshot/u/JohnKeel96

Dachshund lady Coco needs a lot of time to overcome her fear.

Her tale is a tough one. Before she came to live with her current owner, Zoe from Edinburgh, she was used as a breeding dog. Her former owner discarded Coco when she became too old to bear pups.

"She came to us unsocialized, terrified, and unable to do lots of typical dog things," Zoe told Newsweek.

Over the last year and a half, the dachshund has slowly adjusted to her new home. Zoe said Coco had a tough time: "She had been in survival mode, having puppies, fighting for her own food, and not really being able to develop her own confidence?"

The dog had to learn lots, but most importantly to let go of her fear of everything. That made the moment this nine-year-old dog played with a stuffed animal for the first time that much more special.