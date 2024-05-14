Rottweiler and Dachshund's unique puppy delights millions

Yorkshire UK - Albie the dog attracts attention on the street because he has the physique of a Dachshund, but he's significantly larger and has the head of a Rottweiler!

What happens when a Rottweiler (l.) and a Dachshund (r.) have a puppy together? © Collage: 123RF/bigandt, Screenshot/TikTok/@thetheakers

Mixed-breed dogs are a dime a dozen – but when a male Rottweiler had an "accidental litter" of puppies with a female Dachshund, millions of TikTok users took notice!

Albie the dog recently visited his owner's sister, Kylie Theaker, who filmed a viral video showing off the pooch's unusual appearance.

"I really enjoy when I come across an unusual dog, and I've ever met one quite like Albie," Theaker told Newsweek.

"He thinks he's one of the big dogs, but he also thinks that he can prance about and play flight with tiny ones like this."

In the clip, Albie meets Theaker's Dachshund dog (no relation!), and the two are seen happily playing together!