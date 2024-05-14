Rottweiler and Dachshund's unique puppy delights millions

By Christian Norm

Yorkshire UK - Albie the dog attracts attention on the street because he has the physique of a Dachshund, but he's significantly larger and has the head of a Rottweiler!

What happens when a Rottweiler (l.) and a Dachshund (r.) have a puppy together?
What happens when a Rottweiler (l.) and a Dachshund (r.) have a puppy together?

Mixed-breed dogs are a dime a dozen – but when a male Rottweiler had an "accidental litter" of puppies with a female Dachshund, millions of TikTok users took notice!

Albie the dog recently visited his owner's sister, Kylie Theaker, who filmed a viral video showing off the pooch's unusual appearance.

"I really enjoy when I come across an unusual dog, and I've ever met one quite like Albie," Theaker told Newsweek.

"He thinks he's one of the big dogs, but he also thinks that he can prance about and play flight with tiny ones like this."

In the clip, Albie meets Theaker's Dachshund dog (no relation!), and the two are seen happily playing together!

Viral TikTok video shows Dachshund-Rottweiler mix Albie the dog

Albie has a Rottweiler dad and a Dachshund mom and, while he inherited his head from one, he inherited his body shape from the other!
Albie has a Rottweiler dad and a Dachshund mom and, while he inherited his head from one, he inherited his body shape from the other!

Theaker, who works as a hospital employee, took Albie to her grandmother's care home some time ago "to cheer her up and give the other residents a smile."

The pup's visit was a complete success: "They absolutely loved him, and it gave them a little laugh to see such a unique mix."

Albie is now two years old and is reportedly in excellent health.

Theaker dismissed skeptics bothered by the mismatched dog parents, saying that Albie is a happy dog.

"He leaps around like a little lamb, and he loves to dig," she gushed.

"He's got the playful, eager-to-please attitude of a Rottie and the mischief traits of a Dachshund," Theaker added. Sounds like the best of both worlds!

Cover photo: Collage: 123RF/bigandt, Screenshot/TikTok/@thetheakers

