Senior dog gets the zoomies after bath time and Instagram loves it!

By Laura Miemczyk

Korea - Momo the dog may be a senior, but she's living out his golden years like a champ – and there's nothing that gets her going quite like a good, energizing bath!

Momo the dog is a ripe old age of 13, you'd think this shaggy pooch might be slowing down a bit. But nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, Momo seems to get a new lease on life every time she gets to take a bath. A viral Instagram clip shows the happy hound literally jumping for joy around her home afterward, displaying the kind of mobility that a dog half her age would be proud off. It's all part of Momo's "post bath zoomies," as the video's caption explains. But what makes this sight even more impressive is its backstory!

Momo's sad life story gets a happy ending

Momo lived in a shelter for a long time before her owners took her home. © Screenshot/Instagram/aboutmomoandfig Momo may be a happy-go-lucky senior now, but that wasn't always the case. In fact, she spent most of her life in a Korean shelter, with "no name and not much hope of getting out," according to a lengthy Instagram post. As the years passed, Momo's age and her health issues meant that no one would adopt her – until her current humans met her and fell in love on the spot. Now, she has a name, a home, and a super popular Instagram presence that she shares with her four-legged friend Fig , who's also a senior. Speaking of her name, there's a reason "Momo" was picked. It's taken from a German book and cartoon character – a mysterious girl who "appears out of nowhere to an unknown city," per another post.