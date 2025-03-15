Shelter begs the public for help with their "most shut down dog" in sob-inducing TikTok video

Carson, California - Ghost was known as the most "shut down" dog in the whole shelter. The Husky largely shut himself off from people and other pups , but then his story went viral.

He was found as a stray on the street and was visibly anxious and withdrawn when he arrived at the Carson Animal Shelter in California.

Despite the efforts of the staff to help him, Ghost's condition did not improve at first.

"He wouldn't eat during the day, he would nibble at his food once lights went out," shelter volunteer Jan Vega told Newsweek.

"One of our amazing volunteers, Melissa, spent several days sitting in his kennel with him. She played soft music for him, brought him treats, talked to him, but nothing worked."

Ghost spent most of his time isolated in a corner of his kennel, showing no interest in the people around him.

One day, Jan took Ghost for a walk, but the dog froze completely and hid behind a bush – eventually he had to be carried back.

Hoping to get help, the shelter shared Ghost's story on TikTok.

Numerous people were touched by the viral story of the poor dog and wanted to know more.

The animal welfare organization Shadow Husky Rescue also became aware of Ghost and offered its help.