Shelter dog gets brief glimpse of freedom before having dreams cruelly dashed
Sarasota, Florida - Caretakers at the Humane Society of Sarasota County (HSSC) were overjoyed that Winter the dog had finally found a home after 495 days in the shelter. But instead of a happy ending, it was just a short reprieve for the unfortunate canine.
To the surprise of his caretakers, the woman who adopted Winter was soon back to return him to the shelter.
The reason: the pup had not gotten along with her other dogs.
The HSSC posted a video on Facebook last week sharing Winter's touching story.
The handsome hound came to the shelter more than a year ago after his human died, and he quickly became one of the shelter workers' favorite animal charges.
But Winter hasn't had the best luck winning over prospective adopters.
"Even though he has been in homes with other dogs before, each situation is unique and this was not the best fit for the adopter and for Winter," the HSSC explained.
In the meantime, the team has learned from the experience so they are better fit to help Winter find his forever home.
Animal shelter hoping for "Happily Ever After" for Winter
The HSCC has said they are still dedicated to finding the right home for Winter.
"Every time a dog is in a home, we learn very valuable information about the dog, and this event was no different," they said.
"After that long in a shelter, we think it’s just fine we all got a glimpse of what Winter’s Happily Ever After might look like!"
The shelter is now looking for prospective adopters who do not have other four-legged friends. They are hoping to avoid a second disappointment for Winter.
Everyone has their fingers crossed this pooch will finally find his perfect match!
Cover photo: Collage: Facebook/Screenshots/Humane Society of Sarasota County