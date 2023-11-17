Shelter dog gets brief glimpse of freedom before having dreams cruelly dashed

Sarasota, Florida - Caretakers at the Humane Society of Sarasota County (HSSC) were overjoyed that Winter the dog had finally found a home after 495 days in the shelter. But instead of a happy ending, it was just a short reprieve for the unfortunate canine.

Winter the dog appeared to finally have a forever home before he was returned to the Humane Society of Sarasota County just days later. © Facebook/Screenshot/Humane Society of Sarasota County

To the surprise of his caretakers, the woman who adopted Winter was soon back to return him to the shelter.

The reason: the pup had not gotten along with her other dogs.

The HSSC posted a video on Facebook last week sharing Winter's touching story.

The handsome hound came to the shelter more than a year ago after his human died, and he quickly became one of the shelter workers' favorite animal charges.

But Winter hasn't had the best luck winning over prospective adopters.

"Even though he has been in homes with other dogs before, each situation is unique and this was not the best fit for the adopter and for Winter," the HSSC explained.

In the meantime, the team has learned from the experience so they are better fit to help Winter find his forever home.