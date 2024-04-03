Shelter dogs finally get to relax thanks to groundbreaking innovation!

San Diego, California - The San Diego Humane Society made a groundbreaking change to their shelter: they added soundproof kennels with special angles. Thanks to the new addition, their dogs can finally relax!

This California shelter dogs have some very special kennels designed to help them chill! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/sdhumanesociety

"This is something we've never seen before in a shelter setting," said Dr. Gary Weitzman, President and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society, told Newsweek.

"Since the opening of this new building, our dogs seem much calmer and often just sleep or relax in their kennels," he continued.

The reason the pups can now relax is that the new building boasts soundproofed habitats and is designed so that they cannot see each other. This setup has created something in short supply in the shelter system: peace and quiet.

The dogs can relax more now that they don't feel like they have to be on guard, promoting a sense of calm for everyone at the shelter.

But the San Diego Humane Society's thoughtful design ideas didn't end with the soundproof dog habitats!