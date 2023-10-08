Shy dog gets her happy ending after 10 years in the shelter

North Fort Myers, Florida - For years, Bean the dog was left at the Animal Refuge Center (ARC) in Florida . She had to watch other pups find their forever homes, but it was never her lucky day.

Bean had to wait for 10 years in the shelter for a potential adopter came along. © Facebook/Screenshot/Animal Refuge Center

Finally, a potential adopter named Larry appeared to be interested in Bean, but caregivers at the shelter worried about how long it would take the shy dog to warm up to her human.

"Bean wasn’t going to be a ‘come in, meet the dog and take her home’ kind of situation. She was going to be a dog who someone would have to come back over time to get to know her," the ARC's Michelle Wilson told The Dodo this week. "I explained this all to Larry, and he said, 'Whatever it takes.'"

Larry, who came across the four-legged friend on the shelter's website, came by every day for four weeks to gain Bean's trust.

"He’d sit outside of her kennel and give her treats over time," Wilson said. "Eventually, he walked with Bean and our dog handler."