Shy shelter dog Elenore dreams of forever home: "Each day, she grows a little braver"

Elenore the dog is waiting for a loving family of her very own. Here's everything you need to know about this darling little rescue pup! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@nycacc & @nrmnyc

This four-year-old princess weighs in at 39.5 lbs and has been getting to know the workers at Animal Care Centers of NYC (NYCACC) in Manhattan.

A heartwarming video from NYCACC shows the shy but sweet medium mixed-breed pup, who was found as a stray.

In it, the animal starts out trembling and afraid, but "each day, she grows a little braver" as she gets to know more kind human friends!

"Elenore thrives in a calm, adult-only setting where she can blossom at her own pace," explains her NYCACC adoption listing, noting that she "appreciates a quieter environment."

"She's the perfect match for someone who values second chances and soothing companionship."

According to rescuers, this pooch "is still learning to trust her furry peers" and so a meet and greet with other prospective animal siblings would be a good idea.

She is microchipped, not yet spayed, and can walk "gently" on a leash for slow, relaxing strolls.

"Elenore has an incredible knack for finding the coziest nap spots and, once comfortable, will curl up into the cutest ball for her afternoon snooze," her summary page reads.