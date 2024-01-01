Sleepyhead dachshund's adorable reaction to being woken up early delights internet!

Stockholm, Sweden - A video showing how this adorable dog reacts to being woken up early in the morning has the internet gushing over the cuteness!

This little dog loves to sleep in – her reaction to getting woken up early is too funny! © Screenshot/TikTok/@noradachshund

This little dachshund's big yawn and confused look have made her famous on TikTok.

In a short TikTok clip with the caption, "Am I still dreaming? Then this is a nightmare," posted by Nora's owner Linn Hodell, the pup doesn't look pleased to be up and about.

She's been pulled from her warm bed early in the morning to go to the bathroom outside in the frigid Swedish weather!

The clip boasts almost 35,000 views and counting, and TikTokers love this little dog's disgruntled, sleepy expression.

"Nora has always been more of a sleepyhead in the mornings, and she's never the one to wake us up for her morning routine," Linn told Newsweek.

Linn explained that Nora's love of sleeping late is even more pronounced in the cold and dark wintertime. Luckily, Linn and her boyfriend don't mind Nora's sleepyhead behavior!