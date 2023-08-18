Sox the biker dog hits the road after life-changing accident

Sox the biker dog and his owner Michael have traveled through all 50 states, getting back on the road after an accident altered their plans.

By Dana-Jane Kruse

Michael and his dog Sox were living the dream by riding their motorcycle across the country and visiting every national park and all 50 states. A trip to Alaska was supposed to mark the 50th, but Michael got into a serious accident. Sox the biker dog helped him through.

Michael and his biker dog Sox have seen it all on their motorcycle. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/the_bike_dog Michael taught his husky to hang onto his shoulders and ride on the back of his motorcycle, and the two have been cruising ever since. The extreme athlete, who skydives for a living, had planned their final state and Alaska trip for 2022, but in January of that year, Michael broke ten bones and his back in four places in a skydiving accident. "It was pretty traumatic," Michael said, as reported by The Dodo. Michael even had to sell his motorcycle to pay for his medical expenses. "Everything that I worked toward to build the life that I like to live with Sox is centered around the fact that I do skydiving for a living," he explained. For weeks, he was confined to his house, which was a huge adjustment for both him and his pup.

Sox the biker dog helps on the road to recovery

Sox and Michael got back on the bike and headed to Alaska. © Screensho/Instagram/the_bike_dog Michael reached a point where he thought he wouldn't be able to make it to Alaska with his faithful companion Sox. Rehabilitation after his skydiving accident took a long time, and there were points he didn't even believe he would be able to ride his bike again. His pup was also starting to age. "I could Sox slowing down," Michael said. Never being able to go on trips with Sox again broke his heart: "I just realized that if we were gonna do that trip to Alaska, we had to do it now." After pushing through months of rehab, the unthinkable happened: Michael and Sox made their way to Alaska together.

A book about Sox's adventures helps people in Hawaii

Sox and Michael now sell a children's book about their adventures. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/the_bike_dog When the two arrived at their 50th state and final national park, Michael didn't miss the chance to ride once again. He rented a motorcycle, and the two hit the road. Since then, Sox and Michael are back in action, although both are taking it a little easier. The pooch has also been working through his own health struggles with surgeries, and is now 12 years old. Michael has also turned to another project close to his heart: he wrote a children's book entitled "Sox Sees Something Beautiful" In honor of his four-legged companion. It details their travels together. Sox even signs copies with his paw print. Michael was not only able to preserve his fondest memories with his husky, but to also do something good. This week, he donated funds from his book purchases to help the people of Maui after Hawaii's devastating wildfire.