Starving dog eats stones in desperation – can rescuers save him in time?

Brighton, UK - Casper the dog has had anything but an easy life. After a terrible start as a stray, he spent time in an animal shelter where carers made a shocking discovery.

The white dog was found on a beach, according to RSPCA Brighton.

Casper was starving and had "resorted to eating anything he could find," a spokesperson for the animal rescue told Newsweek.



After they discovered that the pup had been eating rocks while he was out on the streets, the Greyhound was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery.



The stones had to be removed from his stomach as quickly as possible before they could cause damage to the animal's body.

Fortunately, Casper survived the lengthy operation.

He then waited patiently for a family to adopt him from the shelter, soon attracting the interest of a visitor who wanted to take him in.

Unfortunately, Casper's lucky streak did not last long.