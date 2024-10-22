Starving dog eats stones in desperation – can rescuers save him in time?
Brighton, UK - Casper the dog has had anything but an easy life. After a terrible start as a stray, he spent time in an animal shelter where carers made a shocking discovery.
The white dog was found on a beach, according to RSPCA Brighton.
Casper was starving and had "resorted to eating anything he could find," a spokesperson for the animal rescue told Newsweek.
After they discovered that the pup had been eating rocks while he was out on the streets, the Greyhound was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery.
The stones had to be removed from his stomach as quickly as possible before they could cause damage to the animal's body.
Fortunately, Casper survived the lengthy operation.
He then waited patiently for a family to adopt him from the shelter, soon attracting the interest of a visitor who wanted to take him in.
Unfortunately, Casper's lucky streak did not last long.
Casper the dog's sad story goes viral on TikTok
"His first rehoming failed as the resident dog really didn't like him, and it was causing her to be very unhappy," the RSPCA spokesperson said.
Casper was therefore returned to the shelter, which was a rough transition for the dog.
The white pooch has now been living at the Brighton shelter for 170 days and, although the carers are trying hard, they feel Casper is slowly but surely losing hope.
"He has really struggled in kennels and can be quite depressed and lonely," the spokesperson continued.
To raise his spirits, Casper often goes on day trips with volunteers and is let out to play with his dog friends.
Sadly, this is no substitute for a new home.
That's why the animal rescuers have now taken a different approach and made Casper's story public on the internet.
A video on TikTok showing the depressed dog has already gone viral.
They can only hope that a suitable family will be found to turn Casper's luck around for good.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@rspcabrighton