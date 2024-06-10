Stray dog with a "wonky" smile becomes a superstar on TikTok!

Le Bois-Plage-en-Ré, France - When Johanna Handley and Dan Strutt stumbled across a strange-looking stray dog in Qatar, they fell head over heels in love. It's a sentiment that thousands of TikTokers are now experiencing too!

Alan the "wonky dog" lived with a pack of stray dogs at a construction site near Strutt's house in Doha, Qatar.

A worker did his best to care for the dog, but eventually, the strain was too much. Luckily, Strutt and Handley stepped in to help rescue the special-looking pooch, whom they took him home and adopted.

Alan was born with a crooked snout, and his lower teeth protrude from his mouth even when it's closed.

Strutt told Newsweek that Alan's whole pack looked "a little bit wonky."

These days, the handsome hound is off the streets and internet famous, with over two millions users following his TikTok account.