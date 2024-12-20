Sweet disabled dog melts hearts with touching story of resilience

British Columbia, Canada - Brodie the dog is perfectly imperfect, and that's exactly what makes him special.

With his crooked smile, the 5-year-old pup regularly brings a smile to the faces of his fans on Instagram.

Brodie – who is a mix of a German Shepherd, Mastiff, Pitbull, Terrier, and Rottweiler – didn't have an easy life before he was taken in by his owner Amanda.

At a young age, Brodie lived as a stray on the streets of Canada.

When he was still a small puppy, he suffered a serious injury when his own mother bit him. This injury is also the reason for Brodie's special appearance.

But despite his differences, the male dog is lovable and sweet.

He's even followed by some celebs, including Amanda Seyfried, Leona Lewis, and Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump.

In an interview with the Daily Star, his human said that "he has no clue that he is different."

She also explained more about the dog's personality behind those dashing good looks!

According to his owner Amanda, Brodie is "full of life" and "very smart, too."