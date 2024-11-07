Sweet dog adopts abandoned baby deer and TikTokers are sobbing

Missouri - A family dog gladly took on the task of adopting an injured and then abandoned baby deer in an incredibly sweet tale that has since gone viral. And of course it was a Golden Retriever! Was there any doubt?

A now-viral video was recorded just a few days after Biscuit the deer was rescued and shows cat, dog, and forest animal cuddling together on the couch. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@brownhikingtrails

A Missouri couple has often come into contact with their local deer.

The bond between the humans and animals became so close that the deer were even given names and ate out of the family's hands.

So when a doe named Belle gave birth to a fawn at the residents' gate, the family was delighted – but only for a little while.

Immediately after the birth, the fawn was covered in flies, but the couple initially did not want to interfere with the natural course of events and risk the mother rejecting her baby.

However, when they found the fawn three days later in terrible condition, they made their choice.

"Baby was ridden with maggots in all its’ orifices and a wound in knee, we quickly intervened," the couple explained on TikTok.

As no doctor was available, the residents took the treatment into their own hands. Using a mixture of vinegar and water, they were able to heal the sores infected with maggots.

As a result, however, Belle no longer took her baby back.

But this was no problem for the couple, especially thanks to their Golden Retriever Junie, who began to look after Biscuit the fawn like a surrogate mother.

A now-viral video was recorded just a few days after Biscuit was rescued and shows their cat and dog cuddling with the forest animal on the couch.

"She loves Junie, doesn’t everyone, she loves hiking and we feel double blessed to have her and have been able to save her," the TikTok rescuers wrote.

"U could never find a better stand-in-mom than a golden," said one commenter.