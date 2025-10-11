Sweet mini Dachshund puppy dog has viewers mesmerized: "Perfect little boy"

Countless dog lovers agree that it doesn't get much cuter than a miniature Dachshund puppy! Little Jolly Ollie proves this with his rapid viral fame.

© Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@liljollyollie

The little dog has only been toddling through life for twelve weeks, and he's already a star!

His owner Rianna Lotito immediately recognized that her four-legged friend had pupfluencer potential and set up a TikTok account for him.

A viral video from September shows Ollie's appeal, taking eager viewers into a day in the life of the little guy.

The puppy, who was only eight weeks old at the time, shows a lot of energy in the recording.

Whether playing wildly or cuddling up with his mom and dad, Jolly Ollie seems to really enjoy his life.

He has mastered the famous puppy dog eyes, and he already understands that he should only get on and off the couch via a small staircase. Safety first!

But it's not just his sometimes chaotic playfulness that shows how much he still has to learn – Ollie gets particularly wild when his owner starts cleaning near him.

When Rianna Lotito vacuums the sofa, Jolly Ollie gets a bit overstimulated. The little rascal hides under a blanket. Things get even worse when his mama wipes the floor with a paper towel just a few inches away from where he is playing.