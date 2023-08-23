Texan finds box of "free puppies" abandoned at post office!

Cleveland, Texas - An unsuspecting Texas resident got way more than he bargained for during a visit to the post office, where he suddenly found himself thrust into the role of a dog rescuer!

Two abandoned puppies were found under mailboxes at a post office in Cleveland, Texas. © Screenshot/Facebook/Toni Taylor

Toni Taylor discovered a cardboard box left under the mailboxes at the post office in Cleveland, Texas, bearing the label "free puppy."

The container was empty, but luckily, its contents hadn't gone too far.

A quick search revealed two perfect puppies fast asleep under the å mailbox.



Taylor took to Facebook to share some tragic details about the pair of pooches: apparently, they had been so hungry that they had "eaten paper and rocks to survive."

Though it's not clear how old the dogs, who look like a German shepherd-mix, they are most likely between 14 and 16 weeks old.