Texan finds box of "free puppies" abandoned at post office!
Cleveland, Texas - An unsuspecting Texas resident got way more than he bargained for during a visit to the post office, where he suddenly found himself thrust into the role of a dog rescuer!
Toni Taylor discovered a cardboard box left under the mailboxes at the post office in Cleveland, Texas, bearing the label "free puppy."
The container was empty, but luckily, its contents hadn't gone too far.
A quick search revealed two perfect puppies fast asleep under the å mailbox.
Taylor took to Facebook to share some tragic details about the pair of pooches: apparently, they had been so hungry that they had "eaten paper and rocks to survive."
Though it's not clear how old the dogs, who look like a German shepherd-mix, they are most likely between 14 and 16 weeks old.
The puppies are looking for a new home
What is clear, though, is that "These beautiful babies need help," in Taylor's words.
The little pups are now at Saving Shepherds Rescue and are looking for a forever home. They got checked out at the vet and got their first shots and deworming meds.
Even though they are now in good hands, Facebook users are irate that someone would abandon such "sweet things."
Many wrote in to say they hope the dogs find a family to love them soon.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Toni Taylor