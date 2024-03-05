This husky's obsession with his Lambchop is adorable!

Los Angeles, California - When this husky's adorable love affair with a stuffed animal toy is interrupted by a trip to doggie day care, his way of dealing with the separation may be one of the most adorable things you'll see!

How this husky handles being separated from his favorite toy has the internet saying aw. © Screenshot/X/BrotiGupta

X user Broti Gupta and her cheeky dog Niko are best buds – or at least that's what one of them would say.

Niko likes his human, but this dog's best friend is actually his stuffed animal, Lampchop.

"He's obsessed with his toy," Gupta recently wrote on X, "He cuddles it all the time, he doesn't take a step in the house without it."

Unfortunately, the handsome hound isn't allowed to take his favorite companion to doggie daycare.

Niko has a very special way of dealing with this tragic separation. Gupta explained that, before they leave the house, the husky places his lamb right in front of the door.

That way, "it's the first thing he sees when he comes back in."