This husky's obsession with his Lambchop is adorable!

This husky is just in love from his favorite stuffed animal, and he has an incredibly adorable way of dealing with separation from his little lamb!

By Svea Nieberg

Los Angeles, California - When this husky's adorable love affair with a stuffed animal toy is interrupted by a trip to doggie day care, his way of dealing with the separation may be one of the most adorable things you'll see!

How this husky handles being separated from his favorite toy has the internet saying aw.
How this husky handles being separated from his favorite toy has the internet saying aw.  © Screenshot/X/BrotiGupta

X user Broti Gupta and her cheeky dog Niko are best buds – or at least that's what one of them would say.

Niko likes his human, but this dog's best friend is actually his stuffed animal, Lampchop.

"He's obsessed with his toy," Gupta recently wrote on X, "He cuddles it all the time, he doesn't take a step in the house without it."

Dog hilariously wreaks havoc on baby's bedtime with passionate singing
Dogs Dog hilariously wreaks havoc on baby's bedtime with passionate singing

Unfortunately, the handsome hound isn't allowed to take his favorite companion to doggie daycare.

Niko has a very special way of dealing with this tragic separation. Gupta explained that, before they leave the house, the husky places his lamb right in front of the door.

That way, "it's the first thing he sees when he comes back in."

Husky Niko wants to greet his toy as soon as he comes home

Every day, Lambchop waits for Niko the husky to come home!
Every day, Lambchop waits for Niko the husky to come home!  © Collage: Screenshot/X/BrotiGupta

Gupta says she's tried to make other toys appealing to the husky, but so far without success – there's clearly only one Lambchop!

Her dog's obsession with the toy has led her to ask some pretty philosophical questions.

"Does he think it's his child? Or his mother?"

Whatever the answer may be, one thing is clear: "He loves it with his whole damn heart."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X/BrotiGupta

More on Dogs: