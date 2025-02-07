Tiny Chihuahua has a big reaction to her owner's kisses!

Chihuahua s have so much love to give! This is also evident in the videos of the cute Hilda because the little dog loves her owner so much that no viewer can resist smiling.

Chihuahua dogs have so much love to give! For example, observe Hilda, a little lady who is clearly besotted by her owner. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@chihua_in_love

Chihuahuas are considered to be restless creatures. Originally from Mexico, the breed is said to be very lively and alert.

But the little dogs can be cuddly and full of love in equal measure, as Hilda proves on Instagram and TikTok.

Her owner, Andrii Triskalo, uploaded a new clip of himself and his pet to Instagram this week, and users' hearts melted when they saw the video.

"My Everyday Conversation With Hilda," wrote the dog dad in the caption of the post, which immediately went viral.

The clip shows Andrii, who also owns two other Chihuahuas and a cat, lovingly stroking his Hilda, talking to her, and giving her lots of kisses.

Hilda sits happily on a cushion and can hardly wait for her master's cuddles, wagging her tail, squinting her eyes, and holding her cheek towards Andrii.