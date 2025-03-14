Tiny dog can't sleep without his absurdly oversized "emotional support" dinosaur

Portland, Oregon - Dinero the Dachshund dog has an adorable bedtime ritual, and it involves a comically oversized dinosaur plush toy by the name of Deeno.

Dinero lives with his owner Sam Krieger in Portland, who diligently documents everyday life with her cute four-legged friend on Instagram.

Her pup's hilarious antics are shown in a now-viral video, which is captioned, "POV your dog has an emotional support toy that he brings to bed every night."

Ever since Deeno the dino moved in with Sam and her Dachshund, the dog has insisted that the stuffed dinosaur is an essential part of his bedtime routine – whatever the cost.

It's a huge struggle every night for the little dog to even pick up the proportionally giant dinosaur with his mouth and then get it onto the bed.

But the clip went viral for a reason, because the content is truly hilarious!

Seeing the tiny Dachshund struggling with the big cuddly toy to put it in the right place couldn't be funnier.

And then one day – Deeno was gone.