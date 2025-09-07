Tiny dog meets baby for the first time in viral exchange, but users are worried for this reason

When a small dog and a baby met for the very first time recently, countless people online cheered – but some social media users were concerned for the pup.

Yorkshire Terrier "Hazel" and the little baby have been getting on really well since day one. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@misshazeltheyorkie

It's always a gamble when dogs meet small children – either they are both afraid of each other, can't stand each other, or are inseparable from the second they meet.

Luckily for Yorkshire Terrier "Hazel", the latter was the case when she met the infant, who could barely crawl.

In a video posted on TikTok and Instagram, the Yorkie can be seen romping around the baby while barking excitedly.

The kiddo doesn't seem to mind the furry friend's nervous behavior, laughing at her antics with glee.

The child crawls boldly towards the animal and even lets it lick her several times.

"My yorkie's first time playing with a baby," explains the owner of the two-year-old Yorkshire Terrier in the caption. "Now they're besties."