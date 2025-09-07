Tiny dog meets baby for the first time in viral exchange, but users are worried for this reason
When a small dog and a baby met for the very first time recently, countless people online cheered – but some social media users were concerned for the pup.
It's always a gamble when dogs meet small children – either they are both afraid of each other, can't stand each other, or are inseparable from the second they meet.
Luckily for Yorkshire Terrier "Hazel", the latter was the case when she met the infant, who could barely crawl.
In a video posted on TikTok and Instagram, the Yorkie can be seen romping around the baby while barking excitedly.
The kiddo doesn't seem to mind the furry friend's nervous behavior, laughing at her antics with glee.
The child crawls boldly towards the animal and even lets it lick her several times.
"My yorkie's first time playing with a baby," explains the owner of the two-year-old Yorkshire Terrier in the caption. "Now they're besties."
Commenters weigh in on seeing dog meet baby for the first time
"awww look at her staying close to the ground to make sure the baby doesn’t think she’s big and scary," one user wrote about the dog.
Another said, "Aww her little kisses are so careful."
"'OH MY GOD THEY MAKE HUMANS MY SIZE,'" wrote a third.
However, some TikTok users worried that the dog's behavior had been misinterpreted, writing that the dog might be acting more nervous than joyful.
One even suggested that Hazel is licking the baby's face to show submissiveness.
"The dog isn't exited its nervous. He's liking babys face to show submission. He's doing everything to show he doesn't mean harm to calm down the situation. He's scared and that means he can react anyway because he's pressured‼️" warned one user.
Hazel's owner can reassure her, however, insisting that "she is not nervous. she is very very excited! I know my dog, and she is gentle around children. she is excited to play with the baby."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@misshazeltheyorkie