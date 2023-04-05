Toddler thinks he's a dog after growing up with his four-legged BFF – and TikTok loves it
Washington DC - Growing up with animals is great for kids – but as a couple of adorable TikToks show, kids can learn a little bit too much from dogs for their own good!
Kelly Madsen, a 31-year-old mom and avid TikToker, from Washington DC recently posted an adorable clip featuring her dog and toddler.
Her TikTok account is full of adorable clips with her poodle mix Bentley and her two-year-old toddler, Tyler.
This dog-and-tiny-human duo have always been like two peas in a pod.
Kelly told Newsweek that her dog and son have been best buds since Tyler's birth: "They truly love each other."
The dog has been part of Tyler's life since day one, and it shows. The toddler has learned a lot of things from the family dog, as two now viral TikToks prove.
The family dog taught this toddler everything he knows
The first cute video begins with the subtitle: "Signs your toddler was raised by a dog."
It shows the toddler sitting for treats, panting when pleased, wagging his "tail," and barking.
Another video shows Kelly's son also begging for food, playing dog toys, and even straight up declaring himself a dog!
The comments are full of users relating how they also took on four-legged personas when growing up with pets.
"Mine started growling at people when she was 7 months. Raised by four dogs. She also sits for treats," one parent wrote.
Studies have shown that dogs can actually shape children's behavior, as Newsweek reported. Researchers found that living with pets in early childhood can lower the risk of developmental delay in communication, while also improving motor skills and problem-solving skills.
Which means even if this toddler has some silly dog-like behavior, having a pet has probably been good for him!
Cover photo: collage: screenshots/TikTok/Minidoodlebentley