Toddler thinks he's a dog after growing up with his four-legged BFF – and TikTok loves it

Washington DC - Growing up with animals is great for kids – but as a couple of adorable TikToks show, kids can learn a little bit too much from dogs for their own good!

This toddler has some dog-like behavior thanks to the family dog and its adorable! © collage: screenshots/TikTok/Minidoodlebentley

Kelly Madsen, a 31-year-old mom and avid TikToker, from Washington DC recently posted an adorable clip featuring her dog and toddler.

Her TikTok account is full of adorable clips with her poodle mix Bentley and her two-year-old toddler, Tyler.

This dog-and-tiny-human duo have always been like two peas in a pod.

Kelly told Newsweek that her dog and son have been best buds since Tyler's birth: "They truly love each other."

The dog has been part of Tyler's life since day one, and it shows. The toddler has learned a lot of things from the family dog, as two now viral TikToks prove.