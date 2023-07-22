Meet TikTok's top three dogs of the week bringing laughter and joy!

Get ready to dive into the insatiable world of TikTok , as we delve into the tales of Bean, Chooch, and the sassiest pup in town!

Here are our top three most-loved doggy videos on TikTok this week! Prepare for these interesting and inspirational characters. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@todayatthepark, @eddienchooch215, @_bebreezy

Once upon a time in the enchanting world of TikTok, a trio of spectacular doggy's made their way to millions of users' For You page.



We will explore three hilarious and adorable canines who captured the hearts of millions with their sidesplitting antics.

First up is Bean, a dog who knows how to beg for dinner like no other. His adorable puppy eyes and comedic timing truly make the video stand out.

Next, we have Chooch, a dog whose mission in life is to meet every stranger he sees.

Last but not least is an unforgettable pup who displays sass to his owner in a way that turned him into an internet sensation overnight.

Buckle up for these furry stars who are guaranteed to make your weekend even better than it is now!