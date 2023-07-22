Meet TikTok's top three dogs of the week bringing laughter and joy!
Get ready to dive into the insatiable world of TikTok, as we delve into the tales of Bean, Chooch, and the sassiest pup in town!
Once upon a time in the enchanting world of TikTok, a trio of spectacular doggy's made their way to millions of users' For You page.
We will explore three hilarious and adorable canines who captured the hearts of millions with their sidesplitting antics.
First up is Bean, a dog who knows how to beg for dinner like no other. His adorable puppy eyes and comedic timing truly make the video stand out.
Next, we have Chooch, a dog whose mission in life is to meet every stranger he sees.
Last but not least is an unforgettable pup who displays sass to his owner in a way that turned him into an internet sensation overnight.
Buckle up for these furry stars who are guaranteed to make your weekend even better than it is now!
Bean's dinner plea saga
When @todayatthepark's dog Bean asked for dinner at 6:22 PM, his owner couldn't help but capture his hilarious noises.
"today’s dinner conversation. some great points were made," the video's caption read.
The video racked up over 2.2 million likes, with one user commenting "NOM NOM NOM NOM - that’s how imma ask for food from now on."
Check out this hangry bean:
Meet Chooch, the lovable pup who just wants to say hi!
In a heartwarming TikTok video, @eddienchooch215 introduces us to Chooch, a pup with the biggest heart on the planet.
When a couple nearly approaches them, Chooch freezes, desperately wanting to say hello.
The clip received over 800 thousand views, with one user even offering to ask Chooch's dad for permission before giving him a hug!
"Chooch, I would first ask your dad if it was Ok if I shook your paw or gave you a hug. Never fear, I’m not afraid! You would make my day!"
Look at this adorable pup:
Cheeky chihuahua puts his owner in check
Watch as @_bebreezy's chihuahua brilliantly responds to being scolded in this sidesplitting video.
When told not to jump on the couch, the little pup uses his paw to push his owner's pointed finger down multiple times.
The video garnered over 500 thousand likes, and one user hilariously wrote, "he’s like okay cool but watch the finger."
Witness this feisty fur ball in action:
Keep spreading the puppy love, TikTokers! We'll be back next week with even more awesome clips.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@todayatthepark, @eddienchooch215, @_bebreezy