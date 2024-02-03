Trapped dog rescued from container by Coast Guard inspectors

Houston, Texas - The Texas Coast Guard's marine inspectors made an unusual discovery during a routine inspection at the shipping terminal in Houston-Galveston. Inspectors followed the sound of barking and found a dog !

A dog was found stuck in a container by Texas marine inspectors! © Screenshot/Instagram/luloe

Lucas Loe shared the wild story of an inspection turned rescue mission via Instagram on Wednesday. In his post, he dubbed it "the craziest situation."

The inspectors were doing a routine search when they heard barking and scratching behind them.

Luckily, they were able to determine where the sounds were coming from. The only problem is that they were coming from a container about 25 feet from the ground, as Yahoo! News reported on Thursday.

The team used a crane and was able to get the container to the ground. When the crew opened the shipping container, they were met by an adorable dog, as Loe's video shows.

The dog, who was later named Connie the Container Dog, is one lucky pooch, according to Loe.