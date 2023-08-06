Ukrainian dog reunited with his human in heart-melting airport scene

New York, New York - When Russia invaded Ukraine, Viktoriia Zalis fled Kyiv with her Maltese named Waffles. But after two long months, they were brought back together in a reunion that has the internet crying.

This little white dog from Ukraine was separated from his owner for two whole months! © Screenshot/TikTok/zalis_vic

"We left Ukraine from our country house with a small backpack on the second day of the war, thinking I would return home soon," Viktoriia told Newsweek.

"We traveled to Poland for 35 hours, of which 17 hours were spent at the Polish border. Before reaching the border, someone started shooting, and we ran into the forest, with many people releasing their dogs into the woods."

Though Viktoriia didn't release Waffles into the woods, she couldn't take him further than Poland: the little white dog was missing an essential rabies shot to be able to take him to the US.

Eventually, the young Ukrainian woman was forced to leave Europe without her beloved canine companion.