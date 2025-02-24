Virtual virtuoso: Dog learns to "play" a tiny piano in incredible viral video!

Arlington, Virginia - A new video featuring Golden Retriever Ellie, fellow dog Emma, and her owner Kevin Bubolz has gone viral on TikTok in a magical musical adventure!

In the curious video, the owner explains to his furry friend how the tiny piano works by pressing the rightmost key.

This device produces a high-pitched musical sound and then drops a small portion of dry food onto the floor.

By now Ellie is on fire, banging her paw on the instrument - but certainly not because of the music.

Unfortunately, things don't go as planned and Kevin intervenes.

Ellie has repeatedly slammed her paw on the little piano, but no more food has come out of it, so her owner tries to explain to her that the reward doesn't come every time.

Ellie doesn't seem to understand, so she hits the keys a few more times without receiving her prize.

In the next scene, she gets help from Emma, who also wants a piece of the action. She hits the keys several times, which makes for a very creative musical interpretation!