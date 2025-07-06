Woman leaves dogs home alone for the first time – when she returns, she can hardly believe her eyes

Florida - Dogs Bentley and Beau were allowed to stay in their Florida home all by themselves for the very first time recently. But when their owner returned after the "experiment," she was shocked!

Horrified, the young woman grabbed her cell phone to shoot video evidence.

In the clip, you can see at least part of the dog's destructive rampage.

With a shaky hand-held camera, the pet owner approaches the sofa, where one of the male dogs is sitting with a hedgehog toy in his mouth. Everything around him is completely filthy.

The whole sofa is full of cardboard snippets. The Golden Retrievers must have grabbed at least one cardboard box and completely shredded it!

But it gets even worse.

It's not entirely clear whether it's powder, make-up, or some type of sand, but the sofa and carpet have been rubbed with a similar substance.

However, the Golden Retrievers seem to be at peace with themselves, and Bentley and Beau don't look all that guilty.